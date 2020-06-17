The Pokémon Company has announced a new game coming soon to the Nintendo Switch, bringing back to life the long-dormant Pokémon Snap sub-franchise.

The game will see players exploring sightseeing routes around pristine islands where Pokémon of all shapes and sizes are making their homes, photographing them in a safari-like course as they go.

The original Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64 was a much-beloved spin-off that offered a relaxing look at the world of Pokémon without the challenge of battles or levelling up, and gave a more naturalistic look at how the world might actually appear with more graphical fidelity powering it.

That's stepping up a notch with New Pokémon Snap, as you can see in the trailer below, which starts at the 5:22 mark of the presentation.

The game looks like potentially the most sophisticated rendering of the Pokémon universe in a game yet, and has already set fans going down the route of visual comparisons to the most recent main games, Sword and Shield. That's obviously a bit simplistic, given the different natures of the game world and gameplay scope.

Still, the upshot is that New Pokémon Snap looks extremely pretty from this limited glimpse. We're not getting a huge amount more info at this stage, either - the game's new website doesn't give an indication of a release window, although that will likely be clarified in due course.

For now, we're happy to look forward to what will likely be another delightful, calming title to add to the Switch's already impressive library.