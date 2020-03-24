Niantic is addressing the issues facing dedicated Pokémon Go players around the world who aren't leaving their homes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The game was updated earlier in March to make Pokémon-attracting Incense Packs 99% discounted, making it far, far easier for players to lure monsters to their location without having to move around as they usually would. This meant they could have many more encounters without leaving their homes.

However, players were running into an issue on the Pokéball front. Without being able to visit Pokéstops, replenishing their stocks of balls to use on new monsters was becoming very difficult, or very expensive.

Now, the developer has again stepped in to make available to everyone a super cheap bundle containing 100 Pokéballs for them to buy. On top of that, daily bonuses and XP rewards are increasing three-fold to help players progress without too many issues.

Trainers, we've made changes to @PokemonGoApp until further notice, including adjusting gifts and adding Weekly bundles for 1 PokéCoin (featuring 100 Poké Balls this week), see the full list of changes here:https://t.co/Mz626yqg4t — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) March 23, 2020

The changes should be welcome - Pokémon Go is in a weird niche as a game that remains hugely popular but, obviously, normally depends on activity and mobility to play.

Niantic also showed off a new panel the app will be getting, called Today View, a summary of ongoing events, live bonuses, daily streaks and more, to get a sense for what's happening in-game.

Exciting news, Trainers! You will soon be able to view...

Ongoing events Live bonuses

Daily streaks

...and more, all in-game!



We’re happy to introduce our brand-new feature, the Today View. Learn more: https://t.co/ORCEettow2 pic.twitter.com/dLSaFPqF9k — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 24, 2020

The downside to all of this, of course, is that a range of events and real-world encounters have had to be cancelled for players, and you'd imagine it's likely that more will go the same way down the line. Still, it's great to see Niantic taking quick steps to mitigate the impact on its players.