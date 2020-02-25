It's been nearly 15 years since the first Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games were released for the Nintendo DS, introducing a generation of fans to a new way to play in the wonderful, vibrant world of Pokémon.

Now, Nintendo has seen fit to remaster and remake the games, for its latest hit console, the Nintendo Switch, to take their place alongside Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! in the growing library of Pokémon games for the console.

But when can you play it on your Switch?

The new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon remake, with its full title being Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, will release on March 6, and will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, as you might expect.

However, you can try a demo of the game right now, available for free through the Nintendo eShop, and you'll also be able to port your save over to the main game from that demo if you do buy it.

The biggest change in the new version of the beloved games is that the art style has been updated significantly. Where the originals used character sprites to depict the various Pokémon you encounter and battle, the remake is fully 3D.

In fact, it's got a really attractive new hand-drawn style, with cel-shading around the edge of characters and objects, that makes it look like no other Pokémon game you can play right now.

Apart from that, though, it looks like many things are the same, including the story (involving you waking up in a Pokémon's body without knowing why), and the nature of the exploration and combat that form the game's core.

