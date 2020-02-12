It's been a long time coming, but Pokémon Home, the newest storage and monster-movement solution for Pokémon fans, has gone live.

The app is now available for your iOS or Android smartphone and Nintendo Switch, which also means that 35 monsters you couldn't previously catch or move to either of the latest games, Sword or Shield, are now transferrable into those titles.

There are some big hitters on that list too, whether it's first-generation starter classics like Bulbasaur and Squirtle, or legendaries from games gone by, including Mewtwo and Celebi.

That'll be music to dedicated collectors' ears, but the system is a little complex for now. There are subscriptions at play, in short. The free version of Pokémon Home will let you store up to 30 Pokémon, and trade them one at a time.

If you want access to the Premium tier, that'll cost £2.99/$2.99 for 30 days, £4.99/$4.99 for 90 days and £15.99/$14.99 for a year. It raises your storage limit to a massive 6,000 monsters, and lets you offer up three to trade at once, rather than one.

The list of monsters that can be imported to Sword and Shield will grow over time, too. As the games' expansions arrive, more monsters will be available to collect. That said, it's still looking unlikely that they'll be able to host the entire Pokédex of monsters ever created, to some fans' chagrin.

For now, you can move your monsters from the older storage system, Pokémon Bank, and upgrade to the new version (though they can't be moved back once you have).

Pokémon Home is also expected to become compatible with the ever-rolling mobile behemoth that is Pokémon Go in time, too, though there's no firm date for when we can expect that functionality.