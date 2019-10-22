Niantic will be adding a new multiplayer feature to Pokémon Go in early 2020.

Expanding upon its Trainer Battles player-versus-player gameplay, it will introduce the Go Battle League, a new mode that will sport an online matching system for Trainers to battle with others around the World.

You are still encouraged to walk around and get out and about, however. Entry into the Go Battle League must be earned, through walking and exploring.

The league will be ranked, so will add a competitive element to the game.

"Battling has been a core part of the Pokémon universe since the very beginning," said developer Niantic in a blog post.

"We’re excited to announce the development of a feature that will build upon Trainer Battles, the current form of player vs player battling that exists within Pokémon Go.

"We hope this feature will make the Pokémon Go battling experience more competitive and accessible to more Trainers."

Niantic will release more details on the Go Battle League in a development insights video to be posted soon, so keep an eye out for it.

It also recently launched its Niantic Wayfarer community scheme for fans to recommend locations around the globe for PokéStops and Gyms. You can find out more about that here.