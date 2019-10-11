Niantic, the developer behind augmented reality games Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress is inviting its community of fans to help find the best locations around the world for special in-game sites.

Niantic Wayfarer is a new scheme whereby players can put forward a local or national landmark to be considered as a Wayspot. These spots can then be assigned as PokéStops, Gyms, Ingress Portals or other places of interest by Niantic for other players to visit.

The ultimate goal is to encourage like-minded fans to travel to areas worth seeing in the real world. They might just be of local cultural beauty or a previously "best kept" secret. Or, they mind be major landmarks that are off the beaten path a little.

"With Niantic Wayfarer, eligible players will be able to review nominations of local points-of-interest (museums, art installations, historical markers, etc.) so they can be added to Niantic products," said the studio on a blog posting.

"We value your perspective in helping us make our game experiences more meaningful!"

You can find out more about the Niantic Wayfarer program and sign up to it on a dedicated website. Then help other players discover hidden gems beyond the confines of their smartphones.

"We’ll be rolling this out to eligible Pokémon Go players before the new year," added Niantic.