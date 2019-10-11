  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Pokemon game news

Pokémon Go creator wants you to recommend places for PokéStops and Gyms

|
Pocket-lint Pokémon Go creator wants you to recommend places for PokéStops and Gyms
Nintendo Switch Lite reviewed, Hollywood special effects discussed and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 23
Nintendo Switch Lite reviewed, Hollywood special effects discussed and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 23

- Recommend local landmarks and places of interest

- Will roll out to Pokémon Go in the new year

Niantic, the developer behind augmented reality games Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress is inviting its community of fans to help find the best locations around the world for special in-game sites.

Niantic Wayfarer is a new scheme whereby players can put forward a local or national landmark to be considered as a Wayspot. These spots can then be assigned as PokéStops, Gyms, Ingress Portals or other places of interest by Niantic for other players to visit.

The ultimate goal is to encourage like-minded fans to travel to areas worth seeing in the real world. They might just be of local cultural beauty or a previously "best kept" secret. Or, they mind be major landmarks that are off the beaten path a little.

"With Niantic Wayfarer, eligible players will be able to review nominations of local points-of-interest (museums, art installations, historical markers, etc.) so they can be added to Niantic products," said the studio on a blog posting.

"We value your perspective in helping us make our game experiences more meaningful!"

You can find out more about the Niantic Wayfarer program and sign up to it on a dedicated website. Then help other players discover hidden gems beyond the confines of their smartphones.

"We’ll be rolling this out to eligible Pokémon Go players before the new year," added Niantic.

PopularIn Games
Apple Arcade games list, price, compatible devices and how it works
Pokémon Go creator wants you to recommend places for PokéStops and Gyms
Stadia could be "more responsive" than Xbox or PlayStation in two years, claims Google
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
Nintendo Switch Lite review: Practically perfect in every way
Nintendo Switch storage full? The best microSD card offers to buy and avoid download disappointment