Pokemon Center store coming to London at last

A Pokemon Center pop-up store will arrive in London soon.

A teaser campaign started on The Pokemon Company's UK Twitter account earlier today, Monday 5 August, with tweets showing glimpses of Pikachu in a bowler hat.

The full image can also be found on Pokemon UK's official Instagram page.

However, we can now reveal what the clues are leading up to right here, with an official mock-up image of the outside of the new store.

Pokemon Centers have appeared over the last few years in Tokyo, the US, Paris and other major cities. Now it's London's turn, with a pop-up launching in the Westfield Shopping Centre in Shepherd's Bush in October - shortly before the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Sadly, the store will only be available for a "limited time", states The Pokemon Company.

It's happening, Trainers!



Pokémon Center London

Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush



Popping up for a limited time only this October. Further details will be revealed in the coming months! pic.twitter.com/pp9fTg1d9d — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) August 5, 2019

Some of the other stores around the world are permanent sites, but the one in Paris also opened for just three weeks in 2014.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first completely original Pokemon RPG games coming for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee and Pikachu were based on the hugely popular GameBoy classic, Pokemon Yellow.

We will be going hands-on with Sword and Shield at Gamescom in a couple of weeks, so check back to find out our thoughts.