Niantic has a new free game. Actually, it is a reboot of its old Ingress title. The new game, called Ingress Prime, is now available to download.

The most unique thing about the game is it's built on Niantic’s Real Wold Platform with location scouting. Players are agents who can explore the world to collect Exotic Matter, among other things. Players also belong to one of two sides and compete for all the world’s portals. The storyline will be dynamic and ever-changing too, thanks to Anomalies, community-geared events designed to get agents playing together in the real world.

There were be 12 Anomalies per quarter across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Smaller, more regular events will also be planned, Niantic said, with the first one starting 17 November in cities worldwide. Keep in mind that although Ingress first launched six yeas ago, it has an active fan base that participates in several real-world events every year, sort of like Pokemon Go has its regular trainer events and meetups.

Speaking of Pokemon Go, it will celebrate the new game’s launch with two new shiny Pokemon - Cubone and Ponyta - though we don't yet have an exact release date for those events. But that's not all: to complement the launch of Ingres Prime, Niantic will also launch a webseries about the game's lore later this year, followed by the premiere of a new anime on Netflix in 2019. Called Ingress: The Animation, it's now airing in Japan.

For more details about the game, which you can now grab from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, see Niantic's blog post.