Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life

Have you ever wanted to see a dinosaur in real-life?

Well, thanks to Universal, in partnership with mobile game publisher Ludia, you can now simulate the experience with augmented reality. The two companies have announced the worldwide launch of Jurassic World Alive, a new app now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It's described as a follow-up to 2015's Jurassic World: The Game, but in reality, it's more like a Pokemon Go-style game.

For instance, players will be able to discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples. From there, they can level up and create hybrid dinosaurs in their labs. When announcing the game, the developer even said players are able to assemble the "perfect dinosaur strike team" and "take on dangerous threats in real-time PVP arena battles" with other players.

Players are able to encounter and collect dinosaurs while exploring their own neighborhoods and cities. These same creatures are featured in the Jurassic World film as well as the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film. Pocket-lint downloaded the app and could immediately tell it's directly inspired by Pokemon Go, but we haven't had the chance to fully test it to see if there's any game to it or if it’s a bland tie-in title.

But Ludia promises we will be "fully immersed in a world with living dinosaurs in a way that’s never been possible," and that "players will have the opportunity to connect with fellow Jurassic World fans who can search for dinosaurs together, as well as challenge each other in a unique real-time PvP battle mode accessible anywhere, anytime.” We're excited to play with it some more and test these claims.

Jurassic World Alive is now available to download for free, with in-app purchases, for iOS and Android users. The game arrives just in time for the premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is due to hit in theaters across the US and Canada on 22 June.