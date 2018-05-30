Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go

Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have announced the first arrivals of Pokemon on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Quest is an action RPG rather than traditional-style role-player, where all the Pokemon are made from Crossy Road style cubes. And what's more, it's available to download for free from the Nintendo eShop right now.

You hunt for treasure across cuboid landscapes on Tumblecube Island, battling wild Pokemon along the way using tapping on the touchscreen. You can befriend other Pokemon and build up your base camp along the way.

It is a "free-to-start" game, which means there will be pay-to-play options at some point. It is also coming to iOS and Android from late June.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! are inspired by both the classic Pokemon Yellow and Pokemon Go.

The gameplay is reminiscent of the latter, dispensing of the augmented reality and real-world aspects, but keeping some of the gameplay elements, such as throwing Poke Balls using your Joy-Con controllers at found Pokemon scattered around the game world.

There is also a two-player mode for families and friends to enjoy together.

In addition, players of Pokemon Go will be able to connect their games together, with Pokemon found in the Kanto region of the mobile title transferred to the Nintendo Switch. There will be other cross-game incentives coming too.

A Poke Ball Plus accessory will also be released for the Switch that can be used instead of Joy-Cons to throw in-game Poke Balls. It will also work with Pokemon Go.

It, along with Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!, will be released on 16 November.