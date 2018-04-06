Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias

A recent update to Pokemon Go included the addition of new research mechanics with daily tasks and a story mission being added to the location-based AR game.

This update allows players to complete various tasks with the aim of unlocking various in-game rewards, which could include an encounter with a legendary Pokemon including the mythical Mew.

The previous update added the two different kinds of research quests. These come in two forms known as Field Research and Special Research. While Special Research focuses on story-driven quests with Professor Willow, the Field Research involves tasks distributed at local PokeStops. The first completed task of the day will reward players with a Stamp and once a player collects seven stamps they'll get a Research Breakthrough which is where Legendary encounters come in.

As well as Mew, users on Reddit are also reporting encounters with other Legendary Pokemon while carrying out their research tasks. This has included Legendary firebird Moltres - a Pokemon that was only previously available when taking part in Raid Battles at Gyms.

Besides Mew and Moltres, some other Legendary Pokemon have been added to the game. For a limited time, Latios and Latias will be available to encounter in Raid Battles around the world. These two Legendary Pokemon started appearing on 2 April and will be around until 5 June.

Latias and Latios are appearing in #PokemonGO! The Americas and Africa will have Latios, while Latias will appear in Europe and Asia. The two will swap locations on May 8! Don’t delay—these Pokémon won’t be sticking around for an eon: https://t.co/hg4DeNI4fd pic.twitter.com/1UKUyFbTNl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) 2 April 2018

Pokemon Go players will need to team up and battle to and defeat these Legendary Pokemon before they can be captured. It's worth noting that Latios and Latias are Psychic/Dragon type and are weak against Dark, Fairy, Dragon and Ice Pokemon.

Players are also reporting both Tyranitar and Mawile are appearing in raid battles and can be captured to use effectively against Latios and Latias in battles if you're getting stuck or don't have the right Pokemon in your arsenal.

Later this month Niantic is running a Community day on 15 April and special cleanup event for Earth Day on 22 April.