Pokemon Go rewarding players for litter picking on Earth Day
22 April is Earth Day - an annual event to celebrate and demonstrate support for the planet through environmental protection. Earth Day has been running since 1970 and this year Pokemon Go players are being encouraged to get involved.
Niantic, in collaboration with conservation organisation Mission Blue, is planning 37 clean-up events across 12 countries on 22 April. Pokemon Go players are being encouraged to join in with these events and help rid their local areas of litter.
Most of the events are located on the coast and the obvious focus is on removing litter which might otherwise make its way into the oceans. Clean-up events will last for around two hours and will see players helping collect rubbish alongside local organisers.
What are the in-game rewards?
Niantic is trying to encourage as many people as possible to get involved. The company is promising in-game rewards for the entire Pokemon Go community. These rewards will be tiered to encourage the most amount of people to attend.
If 1,500 Pokemon Go players attend the clean-up events, then each trainer will earn double the amount of Stardust for Ground, Water, and Grass-type Pokémon. If 3,000 people or more attend then this boost increases further - with players getting treble the amount of Stardust.
How to get involved in Earth Day Cleanup
The first step to getting involved is to find an event near you by checking the map, then you can register to join in. You need to be 13 years old or more to get involved and Niantic is encouraging people to bring their own gloves, bucket, identification and water to the events.
If you can't attend but want to do your part this Earth Day, you can also donate to Mission Blue to help save the oceans.
Find out more about the Pokemon Go Earth Day Cleanup here.
