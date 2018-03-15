The Walking Dead: Our World AR game is Pokemon Go for zombie lovers
- Based on the hit TV series
- Walkers will be crawling everywhere in your neighbourhood
- Coming Q2 2018
At the Games Developers Conference (GDC) next week, Google will reveal more on the several augmented reality games that will use Google Maps to geolocate gameplay.
We explain the plans here, but one of the titles to stand out most so far is The Walking Dead: Our World. Based on the AMC TV series (rather than the comic books), the game fills the real world with zombies that you have to seek out and destroy.
Famous landmarks will be crawling with walkers to eliminate, as will parks, the streets and even your own sofa, so you can travel - as in Pokemon Go - to find the best clusters or hoards to battle.
The game will be released in Q2 this year, so anytime in April to June. A pre-registration page has been added to a dedicated website for you to sign up and be notified of a release date closer the time.
It will be released for Android and iOS.
Other augmented reality games are also coming this year, with developers hoping to emulate Niantic's outstanding success with Pokemon Go.
Jurassic World Alive will put AR dinosaurs in real world locations in the next month or so, a Ghostbusters game will do something similar with spectres, and Niantic itself is working on Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite for release later this year.
Pocket-lint will be at GDC to bring you all the news and hands-ons from the show.
