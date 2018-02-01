Pokemon Go Gen III trailer shows new Pokemon to catch and more

A third wave of new Pokemon have been added to Pokemon Go and to celebrate, Niantic has released a trailer inspired by Planet Earth and featuring a voice over by Stephen Fry.

Fry is no stranger to videogames, having loaned his voice to several, including a fantastic stint on the Little Big Planet series, and his dulcet tones suit the mockumentary style footage adopted by the teaser.

The video also features music composed by George Fenton, who also scored Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet for the BBC.

Most exciting for Pokemon Go players though are the glimpses of the new Pokemon added to the game. Generation III includes Pokemon from the games Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire - particular faves of ours when they were released for the GameBoy Advance many moons ago.

That means you might encounter a Plusie, Minun, Mawile, Masquerain or Wailord. There are many more to catch too, plus, of course, all the original Pokemon from the first and second waves.

Pokemon Go is a free-to-play augmented reality game for iOS and Android. You never have to spend money on it to play the game around the world, although there are in-game items that can be bought with real money.