Pokemon Go developer to use audio in follow-up AR game

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is working on a follow-up augmented reality mobile game and is planning to incorporate audio cues. That means you won't always have to have your phone extended in front of you constantly as you play.

Niantic's chief technical officer, Phil Keslin, told attendees at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco that Pokemon Go had taught the studio a few things: "I can tell you from experience that people don’t do this," he said, pretending to hold a phone in front of him. "It’s very unnatural. It makes them look like a total doofus if they’re doing it for an extended period of time."

He admitted that getting a phone out was okay for taking photos of Pokemon, for example, in order to share the experience, but audio could replace the navigation tools: "Audio is different. You can hide that," he stated. "Nobody knows that they’re being augmented then."

Niantic had looked to include audio in a former AR game, he revealed. In Ingress, a game it developed before Pokemon Go, the company explored the possibility of your phone telling you which location to visit or even call you when you reached a certain point.

It also hasn't ruled out the possibility of introducing audio interaction into Pokemon Go, but it is more likely to appear in the developer's next title: "We’re not a one-game wonder," Keslin exclaimed.