  This Pokemon Go-like Walking Dead game lets you kill zombies in real life

What would you do in a zombie apocalypse?

With the latest Walking Dead game, you won't have to imagine anymore. It's a location-based augmented reality app that immerses you into the action of the hit AMC TV show. Similar to Pokemon Go, which also uses AR so that you can interact with in-game characters roaming around your town, The Walking Dead: Our World is an upcoming mobile app that overlays digital objects onto your real world.

Specifically, it will "blend characters and other game elements, with the players’ own environment", a description for the app explained. A new trailer for the app doesn't show any gameplay, but we can see gun and grenade-equipped players fending off zombies at a store and hospital. We can also see animated versions of popular characters from The Walking Dead, including Rick, Daryl, and Michonne.

They appear to help players fight in zombie battles. So, from what we can tell, the AR aspect of the game, enables you to fight for survival in a zombie apocalypse straight from The Walking Dead - but safely, and in the comfort of your familiar surroundings. Finnish studio Next Games, which is behind The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, developed the game but hasn't yet announced a release date.

It did, however, confirm the game will come to both iOS and Android.