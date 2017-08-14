Mewtwo comes to Pokemon Go via invite-only exclusive raid battles

You will soon be able to battle and catch Mewtwo, as well as other powerful pokemon, thanks to a new feature coming to Pokemon Go.

Over the weekend, in Yokohama, Japan, thousands of Pokemon Go players worked together to catch pokemon in a baseball stadium. While other Pokemon Go events, such as the gathering in Chicago, didn't go down as planned, which caused developer Niantic to delay some of its planned European meets, the one in Japan went smoothly. Those in attendance even got the chance to catch newly available pokemon.

More specifically, they could catch the legendary Mewtwo, and now, Niantic has announced that fellow trainers around the globe will have a chance, too. It said that Mewtwo will be available to players worldwide “in the coming weeks” as part of an invite-only multiplayer feature. Dubbed "exclusive raid battles," the new feature works pretty much like the new cooperative raid battles that were just added.

You'll be able to team up with other trainers to battle and catch legendary pokemon, which will only be available for a limited time, but not everyone will be able to participate. Niantic explained:

“Unlike existing raids, trainers will be invited to join an exclusive raid battle. To receive an invitation to participate in an exclusive raid battle, trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the raid boss, at the gym where the exclusive raid battle will be taking place. The invitations will include advance warning of when the exclusive raid will take place, giving them ample time to coordinate with other trainers before taking on the powerful raid boss.”

Mewtwo will be the first pokemon available at launch, but Niantic said other powerful pokemon will start to hatch from raid eggs found at exclusive raid battles over the next several weeks.