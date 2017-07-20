  Pokemon Go finally adds Legendary Pokemon: How to unlock them

OMG.

Niantic has announced that it's finally going to release Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go. This is something players (aka trainers) have been begging for like a year. The studio has also detailed how the new feature will work. So, here's everything you need to know.

Legendary Pokemon are rare, powerful Pokemon. Examples include Zapdos, Moltres, Articuno, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Celebi, Mew, and Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go fans have been hearing rumours for a long time about the game adding Legendary Pokemon, and now, a year after the game debuted and days before that Pokemon Go Fest kicks off in Chicago, Niantic has confirmed they will arrive soon. The studio said they'll start appearing in-game as early as 23 July - and players from around the globe will have the chance to get their very own.

But, like always, there's a catch. Pokemon Go Fest attendees will have the first opportunity to catch a Legendary Pokemon on 22 July during an “epic Raid Battle”. But they need to catch enough Pokemon to unlock it, and then once they succeed at catching the Legendary Pokemon, all Pokemon Go players will be able to start catching that same monster at their own local gyms.

If they don't succeed, it's unclear what will happen next. Will we all have to wait another year? Guess we'll have to wait to see.

Let's say the players in Chicago do succeed. Niantic explained how the new feature will then work:

"As Trainers around the world go out and explore their neighborhoods in search of Pokémon and Raid Battles, they can keep an eye out for unique Legendary Eggs appearing at Gyms. If Trainers and their team are able to successfully defeat a Legendary Raid Boss, they’ll have the opportunity to catch a Legendary Pokémon of their own! While Legendary Pokémon will help them take on the toughest Raid Bosses and Gym Battles, they’re not willing to leave their Trainer’s side, so they can’t be left to defend Gyms"

So, players in Chicago will get first dibs on Legendary Pokemon, while players around the world will get a chance to find the same creature - but only in Legendary Raids - if the players in Chicago succeed. Also, players and their team will need to defeat a Legendary Raid Boss before they'll have a chance to catch a Legendary Pokemon themselves. We just have one question left...

A new trailer (above) shows players receiving a special invitation for a Legendary Raid. We have no idea yet how this invitation will work. Also, In the trailer, we see all sorts of Legendary Pokemon, from Ho-oh to Lugia and Mewtwo, but it’s unclear which will start appearing in the game from 23 July. But stay tuned. Legendary Pokemon will be arriving soon, and we'll keep you posted.