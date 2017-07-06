  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Pokemon game news

Pokemon Go on its first birthday will let you catch Pikachu in Ash's hat

- Anniversary event runs until 24 July

- You can also get an Anniversary Box

It seems like just yesterday that everyone could be found outside, wandering the streets, trying to catch 'em all.

Pokemon Go is one years old now. And to celebrate the app's one-year anniversary, or first birthday, however you want to look at it, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced that from now until 24 July, trainers will be able to find and catch Pikachu wearing Ash Ketchum’s trademark hat. He’ll keep the hat, too, so it could be a special addition to your collection.

This event is considered an "anniversary event", and it starts at 1 pm PT on 6 July. An Anniversary Box item will also be sold in the in-game shop during the anniversary event. Players will get Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls, and a Raid Pass. The entire box is available at a discount as well. This is a special, limited-time deal specifically for Pokemon Go's first birthday, Niantic said.

Pokemon Go is nearing a billion downloads worldwide, so after 12 months, it's still going strong. And just last month, Niantic said it would hold huge, in-person events in the US for the biggest fans. There are other events planned for Europe between July and September.

