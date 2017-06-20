Professor Layton gets Pokemon Go treatment, gotta solve 'em all

Another game that became a craze on Nintendo consoles is has been turned into a real world, AR and social treatment for smartphones - much like Pokemon Go.

The Professor Layton series has been hugely successful on DS then 3DS, with numerous games featuring the puzzle-solving, adventuring exploits of the Professor and his assistant Luke. Now a browser-based free game for iOS and Android has been released that will eventually present 50 puzzles all around the world for you to solve.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Real World Puzzle Solving stars Professor Layton's daughter Katrielle and places puzzles in 10 countries around the globe, kicking off in Japan today, 20 June. It lasts for three months (until 21 September) and different puzzles will drip feed into famous locations in each region throughout.

The first puzzle is presented by Pikotaro (creator of viral hit PPAP) and you can watch it below. Others will appear in major cities, including a larger-than-life character wandering the streets of Shibuya, with a suspicious top hat that could be a clue. He or she will appear from 23 June to 30 June.

A giant puzzle piece will also appear in London between 20 to 23 July. Head to London's Waterloo Station to find out what it is.

Many others will appear in other cities, but we'll leave you to figure them out. All the puzzles will give you clues to a major end goal.

You don't have to worry about getting your passport out, however. Players will be encouraged to share hints through their Google or Twitter accounts. That way everybody gets to solve the mystery without using up their airmiles.

You can start your adventure by visiting layton.world through your phone, tablet or even PC browser. Good luck!

The online game has been created to help promote new iOS, Android and 3DS title Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy, which is release on 20 July.