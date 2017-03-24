  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Pokemon game news

Pokemon Go is giving players a chance to catch rare shiny Magikarp

|
Niantic Pokemon Go is giving players a chance to catch rare shiny Magikarp
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Pokemon Go fans have a new quest: Shiny Magikarp.

The popular game has an event going on right now that honours water-type Pokemon, and as part of an effort to get people playing Pokemon Go, the app is offering up highly coveted shiny Pokemon. These have never been spotted in the app before and are obviously hard to find. They can transform and have different colours than standard Pokemon. So, if you happen to catch any shiny Magikarp, you're doing well.

They are collector's items that evolve into powerful red Gyarados, which are featured prominently in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Although spotting a golden Magikarp won't be easy, you should keep in mind that the Water Festival makes water-type Pokemon of all kinds more common everywhere. Nevertheless, it only has a discovery rate of 220 standard Magikarp to one shiny, according to Kotaku.

You'll need to do some leg work to catch shiny Magikarp, but once you do, you might as well pick up this hat that Niantic, the game's developer, has begun offering in the in-game shop. Niantic said its special event ends on 29 March at 4 pm ET.

PopularIn Games
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements that matter
The Grand Tour game for PS4 and Xbox One is coming from Amazon... no, really
Spyro Reignited Trilogy initial review: The most lovingly created remaster yet?
Destiny 2 Forsaken initial review: Cayde's dead baby, Cayde's dead
PUBG 1.0 will hit Xbox One in September with its own controller
HTC officially cuts the cord on HTC Vive
Comments