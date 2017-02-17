Eevee is one of the most interesting Pokémon. Not only is it ridiculously cute, but it doesn't have a defined evolution path - and some of the Eevee evolutions have been the best Pokémon to take into battle - like Vaporeon.

Right from the outset, Pokémon Go offered a number of Eevee evolutions, expanding to five when the Johto region was added, and again to seven with the addition of Sinnoh region Pokémon. Most recently, Sylveon has been added.

Eevee is something of a rare Pokémon, so it's always worth catching for the candies, if not to evolve then to power up. Of course, you'll also need 25 candy to make each of these evolutions.

How to choose your Eevee evolution

Here are the Eevee evolutions that are available and the codename that you will need to choose who they turn into:

Vaporeon - Rainer

Jolteon - Sparky

Flareon - Pyro

Umbreon - Tamao

Espeon - Sakura

Leafeon - Linnea

Glaceon - Rea

Sylveon - Kira

Here's all you have to do:

Open up your Pokémon collection and find an Eevee that's spare. Change the name from Eevee to the codename - so that's Linnea (for Leafeon) or Tamao (for Umbreon) for example - by tapping the pencil next to that monster's name. You'll see that the Evolve button changes to the silhouette of that PokVmon. Hit the evolve button and your Eevee will change into the evolution of your choice.

If you don't change the name, the Eevee will evolve into any of the forms that are available in Pokémon Go: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon or Glaceon.

But what are these names you have to change? They are the names of the Pokémon owners, dug out from Pokélore. So, for example, Espeon was Sakura's, and one of her older sisters is Tamao, who owned Umbreon.

The original Eevee evolutions - Sparky, Rainer and Pyro - that you'll need to control evolution to Jolteon, Vaporeon and Flareon respectively, again come from the Eevee brothers in the Pokémon anime.