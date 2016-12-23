Pokemon Go made it easier to catch those new Pokemon for the holidays

Forget about opening gifts. Niantic wants you to catch 'em all on Christmas.

Pokemon Go recently launched for Apple Watch and introduced generation II Pokemon for you to catch, and in effort to get you up and using that new app or at least finding all those new Pokemon, Niantic has announced a holiday event.

From 25 December 2016 to 3 January 2017, Pokestops will award a single-use Incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin. Also, when you visit PokeStops during this time period, you will have a better chance at finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and Johto-based creatures.

As if that wasn't enough, come 30 December 2016, it will be easier to find the original starting Pokemon (Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and their evolutions): "As a way to increase your chance to encounter one of these Pokemon, Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes," announced Niantic Labs in a press release posted to the Pokemon Go blog.

Pikachu will continue to wear adorable Santa hats until the beginning of January, as well. Happy Holidays indeed!