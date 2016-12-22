Pokemon Go for Apple Watch now out, lets you play from your wrist

You can now catch 'em all from your wrist. Sort of.

Developer Niantic has finally launched the Apple Watch version of Pokemon Go, three months after unveiling the edition during an Apple event. Keep in mind this isn't the full game. Instead, it complements the mobile version, allowing you to do certain things without having to touch your phone. You won't actually be able to catch Pokemon, but you can collect items at Pokestops.

You can also find nearby Pokemon, as the watch app will serve up notifications. You'll also receive notifications on your wrist when eggs hatch and medals are awarded, and you'll be able to count distance toward hatching Pokemon eggs and receiving candy. The entire experience is focused on fitness, too, since Apple Watch is positioned as a fitness device just as much as it is a smartwatch.

Niantic is letting users log each play session as a workout, for instance. Check out Pocket-lint's guide on Pokemon Go for Apple Watch to learn more about the game, including how to play and why it's perfect for the wrist.

Pokemon Go for Apple Watch is bundled with the latest update - version 1.21.2, which is rolling out on the App Store - to Pokemon Go app for iPhone and iPad.