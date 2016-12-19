Pokemon Go: Here are the generation II Pokemon you can currently find

Niantic has finally given players of its Pokemon Go augmented-reality game some new Pokemon to find.

Starting 12 December at 10am PST, you can add "Togepi, Pichu, and select Pokemon originally discovered in the Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver video games" to your Pokedex. Niantic did say that these Pokemon would need to be hatched from an egg, meaning you'll have to work for the new characters.

There's also, during the holiday period, a special edition Santachu to catch.

Niantic didn't reveal any numbers in its announcement. It only confirmed two new generation monsters, Togepi and Pichu. This confirmed the code that had previously been discovered in the Pokemon Go app, but the release of new Pokemon seems to be gradual.

There are some giveaways in the game however, that reveal monsters that are available to you.

First of all there's the Pokedex itself. Open up the Pokedex and you might find that the numbers have increased, from the original gen-I Pokemon, into the gen-II. Our Pokedex now runs up to 174, Igglybuff - that we hatched from an egg. We suspect that it only runs up to 174 because that's the highest sequential Pokemon we've caught.

Secondly, there's the evolution path detailed in the Pokedex. This reveals some evolutions from gen-II that are available and new to the game, for example there's Smoochum and Elekid (Jynx and Electabuzz respectively), which are numbers 238 and 239.

If you have other Pokemon like Magmar, you might find Magby listed too, number 240, the highest gen-II Pokemon number that's an evolution of a gen-I character.

The strange thing about this method of discovery is that not all Pokemon are listed in this form. For example, Crobat, the evolved form of Golbat, doesn't currently appear in Pokemon Go - we suspect so that you can't evolve to get these new forms, you have to catch or hatch instead.

We expect the full run of generation II Pokemon to become available given that we're already seeing many of them in the Pokedex, but currently there's no telling exactly how soon they will all be released.

Here's the full list of generation II Pokemon that we'd expect to appear in Pokemon Go over the coming months.