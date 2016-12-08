Pokemon Go: Now you can get Starbucks and still catch 'em all

From now on, when you're on the way to work in the morning and make a Starbucks stop to get a cup of joe, make sure to have your phone in hand, because you may have the chance to catch eggs or even battle.

Confused? Allow us to explain.

Niantic labs, the developer behind Pokemon Go, has announced Starbucks is now an official partner of the game. Starting at 11 am PST on 8 December, 7,800 company-operated Starbucks stores in the US will become PokeStops and Gyms, giving you even more places to play the game. Starbucks has even created a special-edition Pokemon Go Frappuccino drink to celebrate the partnership.

This news comes just a few days after Niantic Labs revealed new Pokemon would come to Pokemon Go on 12 December, thanks to a partnership with Sprint in the US. Pokemon Go has made a number of changes in recent weeks and months since its heyday in the summer of 2016.

We've recently seen the nearby feature launch, Ditto added, and we've seen changes to a whole range of game mechanics too.