Yippee! New Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go on 12 December

It's been confirmed: there are new Pokemon coming to Pokemon Go on 12 December.

Announcing a new partnership with Sprint in the US, the official blog said that more details would be announced on 12 December through Pokemon Go's social channels:

"We're excited for December because we have a few new experiences and in-game events planned for you before wrapping up the year. While we cannot share all the details yet, keep an eye out on our social media channels on December 12th for details about the first addition of more Pokemon into Pokemon GO."

Pokemon Go has made a number of changes in recent weeks and months since its heyday in the summer of 2016. We've recently seen the nearby feature launch, Ditto added and we've seen changes to a whole range of game mechanics too.

Leaks coming from Reddit tell us that there's also a huge Pokemon Go and Starbucks deal on the horizon, kicking off in Starbucks stores on 8 December, with a special edition Frappuccino, as well as making more Starbucks stores into PokeStops and Gyms. The promotion is designed to tie-in with the new changes to Pokemon Go.

In early November, code for generation two Pokemon characters was spotted in the game and so far there's been no unveiling of those chaps, which is what we're expecting to see detailed on 12 December.

With a number of special events so far, like Halloween, and a general increase in Pokemon types around the place, we're eager to see the gen-2 update roll out. Wouldn't that be the greatest Christmas gift of all, aside from a raspberry and blackberry Frappuccino?