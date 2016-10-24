Pokemon Go's Halloween treat will stuff you full of Candy

Pokemon Go is getting into the spirit of Halloween, with a special in-game event running from 26 October through to 1 November.

Some of the treats that Pokemon Go has in store are a little disappointing: suggesting that there will be more Zubats around to make things spooky is a bit like reaching into a treat basket and pulling out a packet of organic raisins.

Who wants raisins? Who wants more Zubat?

Fortunately, Pokemon Go will also be going crazy with the Candy, with double Candy on offer for all Pokemon you catch, evolve and transfer. That potentially means you'll be able to ratchet up the Candy needed to evolve some of those rarer forms – if you've been hoarding extra Pokemon you don't need, wait until 26 October before transferring them back to the Professor.

Talking of rarer forms, Niantic has said that there will more of the following Pokenom to catch: Drowzee, Gastly, Gengar, Golbat, Haunter, Hypno, and Zubat.

Of these, Gengar is perhaps the most interesting as it's the only one on the list we've never found in the wild - although that will be different for those living elsewhere.

You don't have to do anything, you just have to step out the door and play as normal, and cash-in on those extra Candy from 26 October.