Pokemon CEO "reveals" details about Nintendo NX

It’s no secret that Nintendo is going to release the NX console. The company itself has confirmed its existence, saying it will be a “brand new concept”. What we don’t know about it though is what it will actually be and look like.

Our best guess is that it will be a handheld/home console hybrid, so you can play games on the go then get home and plug it into a dock. It’s reported the NX will be powerful enough to compete with gaming’s elite such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

And those guesses have all but been confirmed after Pokemon CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara dropped a massive hint in an interview to with the Wall Street Journal. He was speaking about the phenomenal success of Pokemon Go and how it has improved sales of other Pokemon products. But he went on to say of the NX: “It [the NX] is trying to change the concept of what it means to be a home console device or a hand-held device”.

“We will make games for the NX”. If that isn’t a huge clue then we don’t know what is.

Nintendo hasn’t responded to the comments, although if details surrounding the NX were meant to be a secret, Mr Ishihara will be in line for a telling off.

We’re expecting to hear more details about the Nintendo NX and perhaps even see it be officially unveiled in October, as the company has confirmed it will be released in March 2017. A handheld/home console hybrid is certainly an intriguing idea and we can’t wait to get a proper look at it.