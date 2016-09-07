Pokemon Go is coming to Apple Watch by end of 2016

Pokemon Go just got more mobile than ever.

Pokemon Go has been downloaded more than 500 million times, Apple said. Because of that success, the team behind the app has been focusing on ways for Pokemon trainers to play in more ways. During a demo on stage, Pokemon Go's developers, Niantic Labs, showed off a new Pokemon Go Apple Watch app. It records your walks as workouts - and they count toward your activity goal.

You can also see your calories burned, distance traveled, and any Pokemon nearby at a glance. When you approach a PokeStop, a tap on your wrist will let you know. During the demo, the Bill Graham Civic Center was a PokeStop. We also saw you can get an alert when your egg hatches. You'll also get access to your summary, so you can see all the items you've collected with a swipe.

John Hanke, founder and CEO of Pokemon GO developers Niantic Labs, said the new Pokemon Go Apple Watch app is basically a new way to experience Pokemon Go. And it'll be shipping before the end of the year. The app works with your iPhone. It should please players/trainers, as they've already walked more than 4.6 billion kilometers combined while using Pokemon Go, Hanke said.

Pocket-lint is live at Apple's event. We will bring you the latest news, reviews, and analysis as it happens. In the meantime, visit our Apple hub for related stories, or you can tune into Apple's live-stream yourself. Pocket-lint has detailed how to watch the main keynote from a variety of devices: