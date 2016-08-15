  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Pokemon game news

Pokemon Go: Best Pokemon with highest CP

With Pokemon mania having spread across the world, you're probably in the position where you're wondering which Pokemon you should really be investing your time in. With a choice of 151 Pokemon (although not all are available to catch right now in the game), we've rounded up the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Of course, CP, or Combat Power isn't the only measure of how effective a Pokemon will be in a battle, but in many cases, when you're facing an opponent in a Gym, the higher CP (and higher HP) that your Pokemon has, the better chance you have of surviving. That's reflected in the "rating" below, as a measure overall of how good that Pokemon is.

GamePresspokemon go best pokemon with highest cp image 2

If you want to know where to focus your efforts, however, then take a look through this list of best Pokemon sorted by CP. Pulled together by GamePress, we can't verify that all the information is correct, but there is another place to look for yourself.

If you open up the details about a Pokemon you have, you'll see the CP rating at the top of the card, with a semi-circle heading over the top of the character's picture. This is the CP line and once it reaches the far right, you're at the maximum CP for that character.

It's a little more complicated than that, however, because the maximum CP you can reach is based on your Trainer's XP. As you power up, your ability to increase the CP of your Pokemon increases too, so you might find you've powered up your Pokemon as far as you can, and then you lose the option, until you've gained more XP.

If a high CP is your aim, then invest your time in Dragonite, Snorlax, Arcanine, Lapras, Exeggutor, Vaporeon, Gyarados, Flareon, Muk and Charizard.

