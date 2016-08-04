Pokemon Go Battery Saver mode returning to iPhone, bugs removed

Earlier this week an update for the iOS version of Pokemon Go removed a couple of features that were broken, now one of the them is returning.

The Battery Saver mode, which dimmed the screen when you didn't hold your phone aloft, is being reinstated. And iPhone users should find it reappear as part of a new update rolling out in a few days.

Battery life has been an issue for Pokemon Go players from the start, with the game sapping charge rapidly. It has prompted some to invest in battery packs, just to keep their gaming sessions rolling on.

Android phone owners still have Battery Saver mode but Niantic pulled the iOS version because it was causing glitches and issues. It seems to have fixed those bugs now, however.

"We have been hearing the feedback loud and clear about the removal of the Battery Saver mode on iOS devices," it said on the official Pokemon Go Facebook page.

"We had removed this feature as several users were experiencing it to be buggy, but we are fairly confident that a fix for this should roll out within the next several days."

It has also launched the app in Central and South America, just in time for the Rio Olympics in Brazil. Some competing athletes complained that they couldn't play the game upon arriving. Now they can.

Niantic has confirmed that it will continue to roll out the title in other countries soon.