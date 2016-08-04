  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Pokemon game news

Pokemon Go Battery Saver mode returning to iPhone, bugs removed

|
verkeorg (Flickr) Pokemon Go Battery Saver mode returning to iPhone, bugs removed
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas
10 best gaming accessory gifts for Christmas

- Battery Saver mode coming back

- Dims the screen when held to your side

- Other bug fixes too

Earlier this week an update for the iOS version of Pokemon Go removed a couple of features that were broken, now one of the them is returning.

The Battery Saver mode, which dimmed the screen when you didn't hold your phone aloft, is being reinstated. And iPhone users should find it reappear as part of a new update rolling out in a few days.

Battery life has been an issue for Pokemon Go players from the start, with the game sapping charge rapidly. It has prompted some to invest in battery packs, just to keep their gaming sessions rolling on.

Android phone owners still have Battery Saver mode but Niantic pulled the iOS version because it was causing glitches and issues. It seems to have fixed those bugs now, however.

"We have been hearing the feedback loud and clear about the removal of the Battery Saver mode on iOS devices," it said on the official Pokemon Go Facebook page.

"We had removed this feature as several users were experiencing it to be buggy, but we are fairly confident that a fix for this should roll out within the next several days."

It has also launched the app in Central and South America, just in time for the Rio Olympics in Brazil. Some competing athletes complained that they couldn't play the game upon arriving. Now they can.

Niantic has confirmed that it will continue to roll out the title in other countries soon.

PopularIn Games
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Nintendo Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One: Which should you choose?
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments