Pokemon Go future features revealed

Such has been Pokemon Go's success, that it might have already reached its peak and started to go off the boil. The roll-out has also reached France and Hong Kong over the weekend.

However, there's still more to come from Pokemon Go, parts of the game that weren't ready at launch and elements to look forward to. Niantic Labs, the developers of the Pokemon Go game, took to the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego to reveal a little more about what the future holds for Pokemon Go.

Firstly, the leaders of the different teams - Valor, Mystic and Instinct - have been revealed, shared via a tweet and called Candela, Blanche and Spark respectively. According to John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs, these team leaders might pop-up in the game to offer advice.

Trading is something that was core to original Pokemon games and it has been mentioned in relation to Pokemon Go previously. Hanke has suggested that this is an interesting side of Pokemon and, according to IGN, Hanke said it was a "great social thing", and something that Niantic Labs were working on bringing to Pokemon Go.

Trading should mean that if you haven't managed to catch 'em all, you'll be able to swap with someone who has spares you might not yet have encountered.

There's also been the suggestion that PokeStops could be customised. There's certainly plenty that can be done with PokeStops, with the suggestion that you could collect an item to change a PokeStop's function.

With the launch of Pokemon Go in Japan, we've also seen the first commercial pairing with McDonald's, leading to 3000 restaurants becoming sponsored Gyms. We would expect to see further moves like this in other territories.

Hanke also mentioned that more Pokemon characters could appear in the future, expanding beyond the set of original Pokemon that are in the game, and that there are still hidden features in the game to be discovered.