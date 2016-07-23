No surprise here: Pokemon Go breaks App Store record, Apple says

Pokemon Go has taken over the world, and Apple's App Store, apparently.

Apple has confirmed to Polygon, The Verge, iMore, and a bunch of other places that the augmented-reality game has broken a record by being the most downloaded game in its first week than any other app in history. There are of course no concrete numbers floating around, but Pokemon Go has been sitting in Apple's top-free and top-grossing charts since launching last week.

It's therefore beating giants like Game of War, Candy Crush Saga, Facebook Messenger, and Snapchat. According to mobile analytics company SuperData Research, Pokemon Go likely earned as much as $14 million by 11 July, meaning it took in a daily revenue of about $2 million. Other estimates put the game’s revenue between $1 million to $2.3 million a day during its first week.

Inverse reported that an App Annie analyst thinks the game might make a billion dollars a year after all the server issues are ironed out and it becomes available around the globe. App Annie and VentureBeat also said it is the fastest mobile game to hit the number one spot for revenue on mobile stores. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up of other mind-boggling facts about Pokemon Go.

We've reached out to Niantic Labs, the game's developer, and The Pokemon Company for specific numbers and will update when we know more.