Pokemon Go Plus explained: Release date, price and everything you need to know

There are few out there who haven't heard about Pokemon Go, on a basic level at least. It's a global phenomenon that has been covered way beyond the confines of games or tech news outlets.

However, as the craze settles and the true Pokemon Go gamers settle more into their new passion, it'll be time to focus on other aspects that help them. Long after the world gets tired of talking about churches and sex offenders institutes as PokeStops, there will be a fanbase looking for ways to improve their experience.

Pokemon Go Plus is such a device. It is coming to different countries, including the US and UK, soon, and could be a fantastic tech extension for the true Pokemon Go player.

That's why we've put together everything you need to know about it, so when it arrives you'll know whether you want or need one.

Pokemon Go Plus is a wearable device that links to your smartphone through Bluetooth and informs you when a Pokemon is nearby as you travel the streets - sort of like a Pokemon flavoured smartwatch.

It can even be used to catch the Pokemon itself, so you don't have to take your phone out of your pocket.

The device should, therefore, help Pokemon Go players be more aware of their surroundings, without constantly holding a mobile screen up to their faces.

The small wearable can be worn around a wrist thanks to an included band, clipped onto a shirt or even just placed in a pocket.

Whenever a Pokemon is nearby, an LED with flash and the device will mildly vibrate. You can then either check out which Pokemon it is by looking on your phone and using the app, or press a button on the Plus and it will attempt catch the Pokemon by throwing a Poke Ball for you. A further notification will let you know if you were successful.

The Pokemon Go Plus will also notify you when you are near a PokeStop. You will, however, have to then use your phone for interaction.

Because it is an extension of Pokemon Go, it is not needed to get the whole experience - you simply need a smartphone for that.

Instead, it can help make the search for PokeStops and Pokemon easier and more comfortable. If you wear one on your wrist, for example, you can go about your daily life, occasionally stopping whenever it tells you a Pokemon is nearby.

On launch, Pokemon Go Plus will only work with iOS. It will be compatible with iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, and 6s Plus. They will also need to be on iOS 8 or higher.

Sadly, the Pokemon Go Plus will not work with Android on launch. Compatibility with Android is "under development".

Inside the pack you get the Pokemon Go Plus device, a polyester wristband that measures 4-7cm when worn, and a removable CR2032 Lithium coin cell battery for power.

The device itself, which looks like the pointer in the app (and on Google Maps) is 46 x 33 x 17.5mm and weighs 13g.

The Bluetooth enabled device costs £34.99 in the UK, $34.99 in the US. It might be available in other regional prices too. Check with your local supplier.

Nintendo stocks the Pokemon Go Plus in the UK. It is yet to open for pre-orders, with a shipping date slated for September.

"The #PokemonGO Plus accessory will arrive in Sept. instead of the originally expected end of July. Thanks for your patience, Trainers!" said Nintendo Europe on Twitter.

It's similarly bad news for US customers too. Originally slated for a July launch, the launch of Pokemon Go Plus in the US has been put back as well:

"The #PokemonGO Plus accessory will now be released Sept 2016 instead of the originally expected end of July launch. http://bit.ly/2a4JTwt," added Nintendo America via its Twitter feed.

GameStop, which has the US exclusive is still stating a 31 July, but that now appears to be an oversight.