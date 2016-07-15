PokemonGoMadeMe: See all the funny and unbelievable things Pokemon Go made people do

Pokemon Go is making people do a lot of strange shi stuff.

In an attempt to catch Pokemon, people have fallen off cliffs, and they've even been in car accidents. Browse our gallery of the worst and dumbest places people have found Pokemon. And if you want more examples, just search the #PokemonGoMadeMe hashtag. It's now trending on Twitter, which isn't surprising since the augmented-reality game is quickly sweeping the world.

The app, which has been leading in the app stores after debuting in the US, enables you to find and collect Pokemon all around the globe, as you wander about in real life, so there are plenty of options for tomfoolery. Here's some of the best (and strangest) examples we've found.

#PokemonGoMadeMe realize that loitering, trespassing, and breaking and entering doesn't apply to those wanting to be the very best — Molly Ligon (@mollyligonn) July 14, 2016

When you get hit by a car crossing the highway playing #pokemonGo #PokemonGoMadeMe pic.twitter.com/dRtasuCc93 — Y1 (@y1forprez) July 15, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe by a 20,000 mAh battery and water proof pouch for my phone while I go on my beach trip. — S. Perez Ramirez (@SAPerezRamirez_) July 15, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe tie my phone to a ceiling fan so I can hatch an egg???? — shawn smith (@ssmithq) July 15, 2016

Stop it. Who else is here right now? There's gotta be at least one person I know here. ???????????? #PokemonGoMadeMe pic.twitter.com/TyCoNAHKEA — Camille Edralin (@missTsacamilla) July 15, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe go back to see my therapist. Because there was a Metapod in his waiting room. — Christine WorldWeary (@googlygirl98) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe

catch a Charmander in a hospital's burn ward — The Grim Rieper (@RiepTide1999) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe realize we have too many distractions while driving pic.twitter.com/3QaawdOtYi — G (@GettiGina) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe post pictures of #PokemonGoZombies focused on his phone not the road. Help me shame the Zombies pic.twitter.com/kY0cMAXzog — Mathew Delicata (@Mat_Delicata) July 15, 2016

What is it with these #Pokemons spawning at Churches? #PokemonGoMadeMe go to church ???? pic.twitter.com/2r5cWjbNge — Laughing Coyote (@LaughingCoyotee) July 15, 2016

You realise it's time to clean the bathroom when a Pokemon called Gastly appears in it #PokemonGoMadeMe — Antonio Ciniglio (@_antcin_) July 15, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe walk around on a nice day staring at an iPhone



So, nothing different basically — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe visit a gym for the first time ever — Sheepy Shoulders (@josh_ill_us) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe set up an illegal email server and then delete the emails when I got caught -Hillary probably — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe enter the delivery room where I was mistaken for a doctor. BTW it's a girl. pic.twitter.com/zJoGj9SuV0 — Taco Eater (@tacoeater) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe Say, "I'm going to hit the gym." without lying. — Taylor Monroe (@neuroticjoker) July 15, 2016

Now when I see a car crash I think: "I wonder if they caught that Pikachu?" #PokemonGoMadeMe — Sasha Garron (@sashagarron) July 15, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe walk more in one day then I have in the past year. — Aidan Durias (@pixelfish34) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe go to Victoria's Secret. Don't know who it was more awkward for, me or the dozen kids in there. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) July 14, 2016

#PokemonGoMadeMe live the dream I had as a kid of going out and catching Pokemon in the real world. I've been a fan my whole life. Thank you — Night-Star (@Night_Star_Pro) July 15, 2016

