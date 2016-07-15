  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Pokemon game news

#PokemonGoMadeMe: See all the funny and unbelievable things Pokemon Go made people do

|
Twitter (@ee444086c02d4fa) #PokemonGoMadeMe: See all the funny and unbelievable things Pokemon Go made people do

Pokemon Go is making people do a lot of strange shi stuff.

In an attempt to catch Pokemon, people have fallen off cliffs, and they've even been in car accidents. Browse our gallery of the worst and dumbest places people have found Pokemon. And if you want more examples, just search the #PokemonGoMadeMe hashtag. It's now trending on Twitter, which isn't surprising since the augmented-reality game is quickly sweeping the world.

The app, which has been leading in the app stores after debuting in the US, enables you to find and collect Pokemon all around the globe, as you wander about in real life, so there are plenty of options for tomfoolery. Here's some of the best (and strangest) examples we've found.

#PokemonGoMadeMe

Want more?

Browse Twitter Moments:

If you're looking for extra information about Pokemon Go, because maybe you didn't catch some of the inside jokes in the tweets above, be sure to read these pieces about how to play and why everyone's talking about the game:

PopularIn Games
Amazing photos of space as captured in No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky tips for beginners: Essential things to know to get ahead in the space race
Fortnite on Android: These are the phones Fortnite will work on
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
Comments