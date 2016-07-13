  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Pokemon game news

Pokemon sale gives Pokemon Go fans the chance to play the originals for less

|
Bryan Ochalla (Flickr) Pokemon sale gives Pokemon Go fans the chance to play the originals for less

- 30 per cent off original games

- Available on Nintendo 3DS

- Download from the eShop

The world has gone Pokemon mad thanks to Pokemon Go, the augmented reality mobile game that has taken off so spectacularly it is on more Android phones in the States than Tinder.

Nintendo, part owner of The Pokemon Company, has seen its market value soar because of the craze and is likely to continue to capitalise thanks to the arrival of the latest RPGs in November. Pokemon Sun and Moon will continue the franchise for the 3DS in time for Christmas.

However, in the meantime, to whet players' appetites in advance of Sun and Moon and to show Pokemon Go fans where it all started 20 years ago, the Japanese gaming giant is also putting Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue and Pokemon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition on sale from tomorrow, 14 July.

Pokemon Red and Blue started the whole "Gotta Catch'em All" bandwagon a-rolling. They were the first Pokemon games to be released - for the Game Boy - and became overnight hits, much like Pokemon Go on iOS and Android.

Pokemon Yellow followed a couple of years later, using the same engine but adding Pikachu as a starting Pokemon for Poke Trainer Ash. It was also available for the Game Boy Color.

All three games are available to download for the Nintendo 3DS as part of the company's Virtual Console line-up. They usually cost £8.99 apiece, but will cost just £6.29 each for the next two weeks.

What's more, after a future update, all Pokemon caught in any of the three games will be able to be transferred using the Pokemon Bank to Sun and Moon when they are available - an added incentive for the avid collector.

PopularIn Games
Amazing photos of space as captured in No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky tips for beginners: Essential things to know to get ahead in the space race
Fortnite on Android: These are the phones Fortnite will work on
EA Origin Access Premier gives you all new games for £14.99 a month, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V and Anthem
Brand new Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03 kit gives you a full steering wheel and more
Could Nintendo Switch Mini use new unbreakable Samsung OLED display?
Comments