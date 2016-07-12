Pokemon Go for iOS fixes that big privacy issue with Google accounts

Pokemon Go just got a major update.

Well, technically, it's a small one - but with it came a fix for a massive privacy issue. The iOS app has been updated to version 1.0.1, with developer Niantic Labs promising it has "fixed Google account scope". Shortly after the app exploded in popularity, it was discovered that the augmented-reality game granted itself "full access" to those who used their Google accounts to sign up to start playing.

Security experts panned the request as invasive and warned gamers from granting access. In Pocket-lint's look at how to play Pokemon Go, we gave users alternative means of playing the game without having to grant it such an overreach. With it, Niantic could access your location or even see and modify things such as your email, though it has since claimed the game only collected user IDs and emails.

"Google has verified that no other information has been received or accessed by Pokemon Go or Niantic," the company confirmed in a statement, while explaining that it was working to address the issue, and that Google planned to reduce Pokemon Go’s permission to only the basic data.

Niantic has now fulfilled its promise with an update on Tuesday that also focused on making the app more stable, including a resolve for crashes.