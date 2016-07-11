  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Pokemon game news

London through the eyes of Pokemon Go

PICCADILLY CIRCUS: Piccadilly Circus is home to a level 3 Gym. The good thing is that you won't look out of the ordinary sitting on the step of the Eros status while you play, but given this central location, we'd expect plenty of action at this Gym.
Pokémon Go is about as phenomenal as phenomena get. It's breaking records, making headlines and it's only just appeared, not even launching in the UK yet. 

But there are means and ways of getting Pokémon Go in the UK, and London is a map full of delights to explore.

For those who don't know, Pokémon Go is a mobile game that fuses the world of Pokémon (gotta catch 'em all!) with your real world. It does this by portraying your character on a virtualisation of the map where you are, creating game locations out of real world points of interest. Then there's the augmented reality, letting you throw your Poké Balls at your Pokémon in AR, which is so much fun.

For a city like London, where almost every building has a history and every street corner a story, it's littered with Poké Stops, which sit on points of interest. You can't walk down a London street without tapping and collecting Poké Balls, potions and other objects - as well as running into plenty of Pokémon to catch.

Then there's the Gyms. Ultimately, Pokémon Go is about capturing, developing and battling your Pokémon and the competitive aspect happens at these Gyms, and London is full of them, in some very prominent places. Is Big Ben a Pokémon Gym? You betcha - those sitting in Parliament on lazy days will be battling for supremacy.

Pokémon Go has yet to launch in the UK, but there's evidently a lot of people playing already, because the Gym bosses are out in force, ready to face you in battle as you try to take control. Here's what you can expect when you hit the streets playing Pokémon Go.

