How not to play Pokemon Go: The worst, dumbest and funniest places people have found Pokemon
There's no doubt that gaming app Pokemon Go has captured a world's imagination. And it's only recently been made available in other countries outside the US, Australia and New Zealand.
Reports suggest that five per cent of Android phone users in the US had downloaded the application in its first three days. That's staggering. Indeed, some have written that its use outnumbers Tinder in the States. People would rather find a Bulbasaur than a girl or boyfriend.
So, with such popularity you can bet the Twitter-sphere has been awash with reports of funny, weird and even alarming places where people have found Pokemon hiding. The app enables you to catch and collect Pokemon all over the world, as you wander around in real life, so there are plenty of options for tomfoolery.
That's why we've decided to collect some of the best that have emerged since Pokemon Go was released.
Have a flick through the gallery above and check out what awaits you, whether you are already in one of those countries or in a location that doesn't yet have the official app available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
The examples above should whet your appetite or utterly horrify you enough to stay well clear.
We do give you a couple of words of warning, you might consider some of these NSFW and we can't ensure each and every one is genuine. Considering the nature of the on-screen overlays, it's actually pretty simple to fake through Photoshop. However, we've decided to include some of those we suspect of being made-up because they are funny. Enjoy.
