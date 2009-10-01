PSP Go arrives on shelves
Sony has announced that the PSP Go, long rumoured, and eventually confirmed, has now arrived on the shelves in Europe. It's considerably closer to the iPhone and DS in terms of functionality with the arrival of "minis" - smaller, cheaper games with a 100MB size limit.
The PSP Go is also considerably slimmer and lighter than its older brother. It weighs 160g compared to the original's 190g weight, and is 66mm thick, compared to 71mm on the original. The screen is smaller, though - 3.8-inches instead of 4.3-inches for the PSP-3000.
The PSP Go will cost £225, and comes with 16GB of internal memory and the capability to expand that with Sony's proprietary Memory Stick Micro format. It has 802.11b Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and has video-out, in case you want to load videos up to your TV screen. It's available now.
