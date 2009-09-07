Sony Ericsson Aino, Satio confirmed for October availability
In the UK, Sony Ericsson has issued a "save the date" press invite that reveals the retail launch timescale for two of its new handsets.
The invite, which has just hit Pocket-lint's inbox is said to be for an event: "To celebrate the retail launch of Sony Ericsson’s hotly anticipated Satio and Aino handsets".
The event is to take place on 7 October, which would suggest the new handsets will be available for consumers to buy on or around that date.
The Sony Ericsson Aino, with a 3-inch touchscreen, will be able to connect to the Sony PS3 as well as your PC. Other features include a 8.1 megapixel camera, and a GPS receiver.
The Satio (previously known as the Idou) will bring the Walkman and Cyber-shot brands together and come with a 12-megapixel camera on the back.
- What parents need to know about Fortnite
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Sony PS4 Pro review: 4K HDR gaming for PlayStation fans
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
Comments