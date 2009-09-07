Sony Ericsson Aino, Satio confirmed for October availability

In the UK, Sony Ericsson has issued a "save the date" press invite that reveals the retail launch timescale for two of its new handsets.

The invite, which has just hit Pocket-lint's inbox is said to be for an event: "To celebrate the retail launch of Sony Ericsson’s hotly anticipated Satio and Aino handsets".

The event is to take place on 7 October, which would suggest the new handsets will be available for consumers to buy on or around that date.

The Sony Ericsson Aino, with a 3-inch touchscreen, will be able to connect to the Sony PS3 as well as your PC. Other features include a 8.1 megapixel camera, and a GPS receiver.

The Satio (previously known as the Idou) will bring the Walkman and Cyber-shot brands together and come with a 12-megapixel camera on the back.