Sony announces special Gran Turismo PSP bundle
As fans will know Gran Turismo is due to launch on the PlayStation Portable in October, and to celebrate, Sony is offering a special, limited edition GT-themed PSP bundle in the States.
The new "Limited Edition Gran Turismo PSP Entertainment Pack" will go on sale on 20 October for $200 and will include a "mystic silver" PSP-3000, the Gran Turismo PSP game on UMD, a 2GB Memory Stick PRO Duo and PlayStation Network voucher for a white Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, a colour not available in the game and exclusive to the bundle.
The new PSP version of the popular racing game features more than 800 vehicle models with over 4500 paint variations and 35 tracks with a total of over 60 layouts.
The stand-alone Gran Turismo game will be available in digital and UMD formats on 1 October.
