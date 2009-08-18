Sony updates PS3 firmware, adds BBC iPlayer

Sony has confirmed that the PS3 and PS3 Slim will be getting a software update in the coming weeks bringing with it a host of new features including BBC iPlayer support.

Although the BBC's on demand service has been available in a workaround on the console, Sony has convinced the corporation to make things official.

It will be just one of a number of country specific content deals as the company continues to promote the console as more than just a games machine.

The BBC iPlayer will be available on the 1 September with RTVE, ANTENA 3 and La Sexta in Spain, ZDFmediathek in Germany, NOS in the Netherlands NOS, and the Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC) in Australia.

Alongside TV web access, PlayStation’s entertainment offering was strengthened with the announcement of the PlayStation Video store which will launch in November.

Details have yet to be confirmed, however it will feature blockbuster movies, no doubt from Sony Pictures.

Elsewhere the update will bring dynamic wallpapers, improved navigation, and shortcuts to PlayStation Store from the game section.

A "What’s New" area allows view and shortcut to last three games played and quick browsing of new content on PlayStation Store.

But its not just about video content, Sony has said that the console will now get BRAVIA Sync that will allow users to connect the PS3 to a BRAVIA TV with the HDMI cable to directly operate the XMB on PS3 using the TV remote control.

Using the system, users will now be able to turn off the PS3 system when the BRAVIA TV is turned off.

However those who've installed Linux on the console will be upset. Sony has said the new update ditches the ability to install other Operating Systems.