  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Revolution Software announces digital division for handhelds

|
  Revolution Software announces digital division for handhelds

UK games developer Revolution Software has announced it is to open a new division to offer games as digital downloads for the current crop of popular handheld devices.

"Revolution Pocket" will produce both original and "classic" titles for the iPhone, iPod touch and Android platform as well as the PSP Go, DSi shop "and other online stores".

"Beneath A Steel Sky - Remastered" is the first title being developed by the division that will be launching initially for iPhone and iPod touch in the autumn and then roll out across other handheld formats.

"Beneath A Steel Sky - Remastered is just the start of what we want to do. We'll be announcing more Revolution Pocket titles soon - some of which people will recognise, others which will be wholly original", the company says.

PopularIn Games
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  2. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. Nintendo Switch Minecraft fans can now play with other console owners, bar one... guess which?
  4. Westworld game for iOS and Android gives you control of your own park before the screaming starts
  5. Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Project Scarlett
  1. Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  2. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. Spyro Reignited Trilogy initial review: The most lovingly created remaster yet?
  4. Destiny 2 Forsaken initial review: Cayde's dead baby, Cayde's dead
  5. PUBG Mobile version 6 now available: First person mode, Mini-Zone, Armoury and more
Comments