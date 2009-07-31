  Revolution Software announces digital division for handhelds

UK games developer Revolution Software has announced it is to open a new division to offer games as digital downloads for the current crop of popular handheld devices.

"Revolution Pocket" will produce both original and "classic" titles for the iPhone, iPod touch and Android platform as well as the PSP Go, DSi shop "and other online stores".

"Beneath A Steel Sky - Remastered" is the first title being developed by the division that will be launching initially for iPhone and iPod touch in the autumn and then roll out across other handheld formats.

"Beneath A Steel Sky - Remastered is just the start of what we want to do. We'll be announcing more Revolution Pocket titles soon - some of which people will recognise, others which will be wholly original", the company says.