  PlayStation Home to be core of PS3

Sony PlayStation's social networking space Home, could become a major aspect of the PS3 according to Sony.

According to gaming website Gamasutra, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe’s Peter Edward has predicted the online virtual world would become core to future PS3 titles:

“Home is the starting point for PlayStation 3 online, and that’s something that gamers are going to expect as more games support Game Launch from within Home”, he said. “This will become an essential component for all PS3 games”.

Back in February this year Sony Japan revealed a list of 24 companies that have been given licences to create content for PlayStation Home. Companies at the time ranged from EA to Capcom to Ubisoft to Red Bull.

In recent months Sony has said that the service has over 7 million registered users (3 million in Europe) although critics question how many of those users use the social service on a regular basis even though between them they've downloaded 6 million virtual items.