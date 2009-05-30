PSP GO leaked ahead of E3

Sony is expected to release a new PSP at E3 in Los Angeles on Monday following images and video of a new device leaking on to the internet over the weekend.

The new handheld gaming console, dubbed the PSP Go will offer a sliding widescreen display, 16GB of internal memory, Bluetooth, and a memory card slot. Support for Sony's UMD format seems to have been ditched.

Breaking cover just hours before the gaming conference kicks off, details are still thin on the ground, but information leaking out from Qore, a PlayStation fanzine run by Future Publishing in the US, suggests that the new PSP Go model will sit side by side with the current PSP 3000 rather than replace it and be considerably smaller.

Sony's E3 press conference is on Monday 1 June at 7pm UK time.

We will keep you posted.

UPDATE: The video has now been removed by YouTube, however not before we got screen grabs

UPDATE 2: We've found another video from GCNetwork of not one, but two PSP Go's in action and with it some more details. Seems the PSP Go will be 43% lighter than the PSP 3000, feature a Memory Stick Micro slot and be able to access videos and TV shows on the PlayStation Network store.

Sony also seems to be confirming Gran Tursimo, a new Metal Gear Solid game, and a new Little Big Planet.