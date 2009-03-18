  PlayStation price cut coming "soon"?

In the past year we've heard endless stories from industry analysts predicting PlayStation price cuts, and endless denials from Sony that it isn't planning any.

However, now rumours are spiralling that Sony itself has informed retailers in the UK that a price drop for both PS3 and PSP will be coming "soon".

Apparently this has all come from a major UK high street retailer, that has let CVG in on the news, but said that it had no idea when the drop would come into effect or how much it would be by.

"It's been on the cards for a while", they said, "but manufacturers are not in the habit of giving exact dates so as not to effect sales".

As usual, Sony has refused to comment on "rumour and speculation", and Game's PR manager is playing it cool too, simply stating: "Price drops are always welcome, but can't I give you any specifics".

We'll keep you up to date with any developments.