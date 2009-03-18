PlayStation price cut coming "soon"?
In the past year we've heard endless stories from industry analysts predicting PlayStation price cuts, and endless denials from Sony that it isn't planning any.
However, now rumours are spiralling that Sony itself has informed retailers in the UK that a price drop for both PS3 and PSP will be coming "soon".
Apparently this has all come from a major UK high street retailer, that has let CVG in on the news, but said that it had no idea when the drop would come into effect or how much it would be by.
"It's been on the cards for a while", they said, "but manufacturers are not in the habit of giving exact dates so as not to effect sales".
As usual, Sony has refused to comment on "rumour and speculation", and Game's PR manager is playing it cool too, simply stating: "Price drops are always welcome, but can't I give you any specifics".
We'll keep you up to date with any developments.
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
Comments