Sony announces major reshuffle

Sony has announced a major reorganisation and a new management team that will come into effect from 1 April 2009.

As well as a move to "improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness in the midst of the continued global economic crisis", the measures are designed to "accelerate the production of innovative networked products and services by strategically integrating these two business groups".

Sony is creating two new business groups, the "Networked Products & Services Group" that will include Sony Computer Entertainment, Vaio PCs, Walkman media players, "Sony Media Software and Services" and mysterious "new mobile products".

This group, that will "incubate new products leveraging Sony's best technologies" including the "utilization and expansion of the PlayStation Network service platform", will be led by Kazuo Hirai, former PlayStation head honcho.

The "New Consumer Products Group" will cover televisions, digital imaging, home audio and video businesses.

Finally Howard Stringer is to become president of Sony Corporation in addition to his current roles as chairman and CEO.

"Consumers want products that are networked, multi-functional and service-enhanced utilizing open technologies, and user experiences that are rich, shared and, increasingly, green", said Stringer in announcing these changes.

"This reorganization is designed to transform Sony into a more innovative, integrated and agile global company with its next generation of leadership firmly in place".