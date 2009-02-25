  Sony confirms big name titles for PSP in 2009

Sony has confirmed some big name titles for its PSP 2009 release schedule in Europe, including some popular games previously only seen on the PlayStation 3.

These include LittleBigPlanet, one of the biggest talked about games of 2008 on the PS3, and Motorstorm: Arctic Edge, which sees the off-road racing game going off-piste.

MTV Games and Harmonix have also confirmed a Rock Band PSP edition called Unplugged, complete with downloadable content from an online music store while, quiz game, Buzz is set to return with a new instalment for PSP, in Buzz! Brain of the UK.

"There are a lot of big claims in the gaming industry but we’re confident when we say that 2009 is going to be an exciting year for PSP", said Mark Hardy, European marketing director, SCEE.

He added: "Our fans have demanded big PSP titles and this year, we’re going to deliver again and again. With Resistance: Retribution, already on its way to stores, PSP gamers are going to get one big franchise after another".

With the launch of the DSi to boost Nintendo's handheld sales, the PSP will certainly need big names like this to give it a chance. We'll keep you updated on any more news we get on more titles and release dates.